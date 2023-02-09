Triple H books massive show in London ahead of WWE Money in The Bank 2023

Triple H has been busy booking several shows and premium live events for the company since taking over creative duties. Today, it was announced that Hunter has more plans for the WWE Universe in the UK as SmackDown before Money in the Bank will take place at The O2.

Last year, Triple H became the Chief Content Officer and Creative Head of the promotion and created a new regime to run the show. He later made several changes to the company, from rehiring superstars to bringing back popular old gimmicks to the main roster.

Today, it was announced that WWE will have another show in London ahead of WWE Money in the Bank 2023. The final SmackDown before the premium live event will also take place at The O2 Arena in London. Here's an official quote from WWE:

"Due to the incredible early response for Money In The Bank ticket pre-registrations at The O2 in London on Saturday, July 1, WWE today announced that SmackDown will also emanate from The O2 the night before – Friday, June 30. This marks the first time ever that SmackDown will broadcast live and in primetime from the UK at 8pm local on BT Sport." [H/T - WWE]

This will make this edition of SmackDown WWE's first show in the United Kingdom this year.

Triple H booked WWE Clash at The Castle 2022 which took place in the United Kingdom

Last year, Vince McMahon was surrounded by allegations and was under investigation by the Board for said allegations. He later announced his retirement and left the company in July.

Upon his departure, creative duties were handed over to Triple H. Hunter's first premium live event, WWE SummerSlam 2022, had already been booked by Vince McMahon and the old regime by the time The Game took over.

However, WWE Clash at The Castle 2022 was the first premium live event on the main roster to be completely booked by Triple H as he was in charge of the product after McMahon's departure.

The event was received positively and fans wanted another large-scale WWE event in the near future. Today, WWE announced that SmackDown will take place in the UK ahead of WWE Money in The Bank 2023.

