Triple H breaks 17-year-old Vince McMahon rule following WWE WrestleMania announcement

The Rock was on hand to announce that WrestleMania would be returning to New Orleans in 2026 this past week on WWE SmackDown. Interestingly, the announcement broke a long-standing Vince McMahon rule.

The WrestleMania 42 logo is the first in years to explicitly feature a number. It was previously reported that Vince McMahon opted to take the number out of the logo of The Show of Shows. WrestleMania 25 in 2009 was the last time the show's logo included a number.

The 30th edition of the annual event was billed as WrestleMania XXX. After that, the company moved away from using numbers in logos. But last year's show was called WrestleMania XL.

The abovementioned report noted that McMahon believed taking the numbers away would allow 'Mania to be seen as a new event every year rather than a long-running show. There have been major changes in the company both on and off-screen in recent years, which has seemingly given it a new lease on life.

WWE, under Vince McMahon, always had a preference for including Roman numerals in the 'Mania logo. But since Triple H has taken over, the 41st and 42nd editions of the event have had the numbers written out in their logos in some form.

Triple H has made wholesale changes to WWE over the past year

Last year's WrestleMania was the first time that Triple H was truly able to stamp his branding on the company. He arguably produced one of the best shows of all time.

The Game introduced new logos, promotional campaigns, and advanced production technology heading into WrestleMania 41. It's quite clear that this is not the same WWE that Vince McMahon once ran.

WrestleMania this year on Netflix will be a huge change for many fans. But this is a sign that Triple H is making sure that the company can adapt to the world around them.

