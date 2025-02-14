Triple H breaks major WWE rule with recent round of releases 

Triple H is at the helm of WWE as its Chief Content Officer, now that Vince McMahon has stepped away from his role in the Stamford-based company. The CCO recently released several well-known stars such as Blair Davenport, Isla Dawn, Elektra Lopez, Cedric Alexander, and Giovanni Vinci who were all part of the main roster. Whereas names like Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson had most recently been seen on NXT.

The interesting part about Karl Anderson is that the former Tag Team Champion had recently undergone surgery and admitted that he would miss WrestleMania 41, after a procedure to fix a torn rotator cuff.

It was recently reported by The Wrestling Observer that it was a surprise that Triple H opted to release the injured Anderson. The promotion usually doesn't target stars who are carrying injuries or those who are recovering from surgery.

Interestingly, Flash Morgan Webster was recovering from injury when he was released by WWE in 2022. This had come as a major surprise to many fans and even Inside The Ropes noted that this wasn't the done thing.

Triple H and WWE usually avoid releasing injured talent

Triple H has to make cuts to the WWE roster every year as a form of budget cutting, even though this usually comes after WrestleMania. In the past, only on rare occasions has an injured star been on the list of releases.

Flash Morgan had been re-signed while he was injured to allow him time to recover, but his release was different because it came with a spate of other exits when WWE opted to cancel NXT UK. The promotion was initially rumored to debut NXT Europe, something that is still reportedly in the works.

In the past WWE has allowed stars to recover and return before making a decision on their future. However, Karl Anderson could now be out of action past his 90-day non-compete clause, which could cause him some issues if he wants to continue to wrestle for other companies afterward.

