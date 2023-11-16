Triple H breaks silence after blockbuster WWE announcement

There is no stopping the Triple H-led WWE from reaching new grounds as the company has announced its first-ever premium live event in France for 2024, Backlash. The Game took to Twitter (X) to comment on the announcement, hyping up another historic first in the promotion's long and illustrious history.

WWE is gradually changing its premium live event model as they are now actively trying to host more shows overseas. In addition to its yearly Crown Jewel assignments, WWE has also offered programs in the United Kingdom, and it looks like they will only expand even further.

As confirmed in an official statement, next year's Backlash will take place at the LDLC Arena on May 4 in Lyon-Decines, France, marking it the first premium live event in the country.

Triple H, who has been the Chief Content Officer for over a year, seemed thrilled about WWE's efforts in offering a massive event in France. He also stressed the promotion's monumental achievements in presenting more international shows:

"Another historic first for @WWE in 2024 with #WWEBacklash France... LIVE from @LDLC_Arena in Lyon-Decines on May 4. @WWEFrance."

Triple H oversaw a historic Backlash earlier this year for WWE

In case you forgot, the last Backlash edition on May 6, 2023, was the first WWE premium live event to be held in Puerto Rico since 2005.

The organization left no stone unturned in the promotion as they roped in Bad Bunny to wrestle Damian Priest in a phenomenal San Juan Street Fight that saw many other surprise appearances.

Under Triple H's creative direction, Backlash 2023 featured seven matches, with Cody Rhodes defeating Brock Lesnar in the main event. The Bloodline, with Jey Uso still in their ranks, also competed against Matt Riddle, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn in an entertaining six-man tag team showdown.

Zelina Vega, who is also of Puerto Rican descent, also had one of the biggest matches of her career as she challenged Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Title.

WWE broke multiple records for Backlash in Puerto Rico, and officials, especially Triple H and the team, will hope they can do one better at the next installment in France.

