  Triple H breaks silence after Cody Rhodes lays out John Cena on WWE RAW

Triple H breaks silence after Cody Rhodes lays out John Cena on WWE RAW

By Vivek Sharma
Modified Mar 31, 2025 19:55 GMT
Triple H is the head of WWE creative! (images from WWE
Triple H is the head of WWE creative! (Images from WWE's X/Twitter handle and WWE.com)

Triple H reacted to the shocking ending to Cody Rhodes and John Cena's segment on this week's WWE RAW, as The American Nightmare laid out the 16-time World Champion with a Cross Rhodes. The Head of Creative sent a short message on X/Twitter.

John Cena and Cody Rhodes are set to collide for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. The duo have been involved in a war of words over the last two weeks. While Cena had so far refused to address Rhodes, he took multiple shots at the latter on this week's RAW. Cody also did not hold back as he went toe-to-toe with The Cenation Leader. The segment ended with the former AEW EVP laying out the GOAT with a Cross Rhodes after the latter tried to sneak an attack on him.

Triple H took to X/Twitter to react to the segment and sent a message to Cody Rhodes, noting that The American Nightmare made a statement tonight.

This was John Cena's last advertised appearance before WrestleMania 41. With the night not over yet, The Cenation Leader could go after Cody before the show ends in London.

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
