Triple H breaks silence after current world champion returns to WWE at WrestleMania 41

By Vivek Sharma
Modified Apr 21, 2025 08:25 GMT
Triple H at WrestleMania! (Image from WWE.com)
Triple H took to social media to send a message after a current world champion made his return to WWE at WrestleMania 41. The champion was revealed as Randy Orton's mystery opponent, which left many shocked.

Randy Orton was left without an opponent for the biggest wrestling event of the year, as Kevin Owens was ruled out due to a neck injury a few weeks ago. The Apex Predator issued an open challenge at The Showcase of The Immortals, which was answered by TNA World Champion Joe Hendry. However, Hendry did not fare well in his first WrestleMania match as he lost to the 14-time world champion in three minutes.

Triple H reacted to the shocking turn of events with a short message on X, formerly Twitter. The WWE CCO played in on the popular catchphrase of Joe Hendry, which is "say his name and he appears."

Joe Hendry has featured sporadically on WWE programming since TNA got into a working partnership with the Stamford-based promotion. The TNA World Champion was last seen at Royal Rumble where he was one of the participants in the men's Battle Royal match. He was eliminated from the match by Roman Reigns.

