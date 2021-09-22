Triple H breaks silence following cardiac event; provides update on his health

WWE COO Triple H has finally broken silence after undergoing successful heart surgery following a cardiac event. The Game sent a heartfelt message to all his supporters and provided an update on his health.

The news was first broken by WWE several weeks ago on its official website, which took many fans by surprise. The company revealed the cause of the episode and asserted to fans that Triple H would make a full recovery.

"Paul Levesque, a.k.a. Triple H, underwent a successful procedure last week at Yale New Haven Hospital following a cardiac event. The episode was caused by a genetic heart issue and Paul is expected to make a full recovery."

The 14-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion took to Twitter to thank fans as well as NXT personnel such as Shawn Michaels and revealed that he's recovering and doing well.

Triple H @TripleH

I've been blown away by the outreach and support from so many people. I'm recovering, doing well, & deeply grateful for all the love in my life. Especially grateful for @ShawnMichaels & all the Superstars & crew @WWENXT ! (Steph and the girls loved the snacks!)

See you soon 🙏❤️

Triple H is a beloved figure in the wrestling industry

Triple H has had a massive impact on the success of many talented superstars in WWE through the NXT developmental system. Thanks to him, the black and gold brand was the hottest show in the entire company for years due to the entertaining matches and engaging storylines.

Several current and former WWE Superstars sent their best wishes to The Cerebral Assassin following the announcement of his cardiac arrest, including Monday Night RAW Superstar Mustafa Ali.

In a social media post, Ali recalled asking Triple H for a week off to be with his pregnant wife while he was on 205 Live. The Game made things more convenient for Ali by allowing him to return home to be with his family.

Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam @AliWWE WWE @WWE



"Paul Levesque, a.k.a. Triple H, underwent a successful procedure last week at Yale New Haven Hospital following a cardiac event. The episode was caused by a genetic heart issue and Paul is expected to make a full recovery." wwe.com/article/paul-t… When I was on 205 Live, I had to relocate to Orlando. My wife, who was pregnant at the time, stayed in Chicago. About a month before the due date, I asked Hunter if could visit home for “a week.” Hunter told me “Don’t visit. Move back home. Be a father.” Hunter is a good man. twitter.com/WWE/status/143… When I was on 205 Live, I had to relocate to Orlando. My wife, who was pregnant at the time, stayed in Chicago. About a month before the due date, I asked Hunter if could visit home for “a week.” Hunter told me “Don’t visit. Move back home. Be a father.” Hunter is a good man. twitter.com/WWE/status/143…

Triple H will undoubtedly go down as one of the greatest of all time due to his longevity, contribution to the business, and accomplishments. We cannot wait to see him on WWE TV once again soon.

