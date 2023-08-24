Triple H breaks silence following the passing of WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk

WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk's passing has sent shockwaves across the wrestling world.

So many of his peers are mourning the legend's death, from Mick Foley and Ric Flair to current superstars who have looked up to him. Terry Funk's contribution to the business is too massive for anyone to overlook. His fans are equally devastated at the loss.

Triple H has now penned a few words, calling Funker "an icon" of the industry, and rightly so. The WWE CCO wrote:

"Every night in cities all over the world, Terry Funk left it all in the ring for our business and for the fans. An icon of our industry. My thoughts are with Terry’s family, friends and fans."

Terry Funk's final appearance for Titanland was a cameo back in 2016. He appeared during the buildup to WrestleMania 32 to hand a chainsaw to current AEW star Jon Moxley (then Dean Ambrose) ahead of the latter's No Holds Barred Street Fight against Brock Lesnar.

The veteran's last match in Stanford-based company was at ECW One Night Stand 2006, where he teamed up with Tommy Dreamer and Beulah McGillicutty to take on Mick Foley, Edge, and Lita.

The Hardcore legend got inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame alongside his brother Dory three years later in 2009.

Rest in peace, Terry Funk. We at Sportskeeda Wrestling send our love and prayers to the icon's family and friends.

