Triple H breaks silence after new champion is crowned on WWE SmackDown in Saudi Arabia

Triple H has given his reaction after a huge title change occurred on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown. Giulia won the WWE Women's United States Championship by dethroning Zelina Vega.

Giulia's win over Vega was the only title change that occurred on this week's WWE SmackDown. The WWE Tag Team Championships were also defended by The Street Profits, but didn't change hands, as The Wyatt Sicks were unable to win the titles after the match descended into chaos.

Meanwhile, Tiffany Stratton retained the WWE Women's Championship against Nia Jax in a Last Woman Standing Match.

On X, Triple H commented on Giulia defeating Vega to win her first championship on the main roster. The Game praised the new Women's US Champion by stating that she has taken SmackDown by storm and also shared a photo alongside her.

"She’s taken #SmackDown by storm, and now has the gold to prove it… Congratulations," wrote Triple H.

Giulia made her first appearance on the main roster on the April 21st episode of Monday Night RAW. She eventually moved to SmackDown on May 16th and qualified for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Despite failing to win the contract earlier this year, The Beautiful Madness made history in Saudi Arabia.

