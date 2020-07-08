Triple H breaks silence on Superstar allegedly leaking the finish of NXT Championship match at GAB [Spoiler]

NXT Superstar had posted a photo spoiling the result of the big match at Great American Bash

Triple H reveals why fans will want to watch the pic clash between Cole and Lee

Triple H

Triple H recently spoke to Sports Illustrated and talked about a variety of topics. The Game Triple H spoke about the upcoming match between Keith Lee and Adam Cole for the NXT and North American Championships.

As reported earlier, NXT Superstar Saurav Gurjar had posted an image showing Keith Lee winning the NXT Championship at Great American Bash. Although he took down the image, it was enough to spread rumors regarding a title change taking place at the NXT show which has already been taped.

Triple H on rumors of GAB's finish being leaked

When Triple H was asked why fans should watch the show if the outcome is already known, The King of Kings stated that both Cole and Lee are superb performers and will put on a clinic for the fans.

"I thought we had an epic show last week, and this week’s show is something special. I know there is a little bit of controversy around it, and this won’t be the first time I’ve taken it upon myself to manipulate that process, but what I can tell you is that this main event delivers. Adam Cole and Keith Lee, I think it’s a dream match between our two top performers from 2019, and they deliver here."

Talking about this year's first edition of NXT's Great American Bash, Triple said that after fans have watched Adam Cole ve Keith Lee, they will demand an even greater GAB next year.

"People are going to be very entertained. When you look back in a year, a match like this is going to make the demand even greater for the Great American Bash next year."

Keith Lee vs Adam Cole

Adam Cole has been the NXT Champion for a long time and overtaken Finn Balor as the longest reigning Champion on the brand. However, NXT North-American Champion Keith Lee has also proven that he is dominant and can lead NXT in the future.

With Keith Lee allegedly becoming a double Champion at NXT Great American Bash, it will be interesting to see if WWE decides to take the North American Championship off of him sometime soon.