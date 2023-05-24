Triple H could bring back former WWE Champion after nearly ten years for a major feud, according to legend (Exclusive)

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently discussed the possibility of Triple H bringing back former WWE Champion CM Punk to feud with Cody Rhodes.

In the closing moments of this week's RAW, HHH had a backstage segment with Cody Rhodes, where he urged him to get his arm checked by doctors. Earlier in the show, Brock Lesnar had brutally assaulted The American Nightmare twice, particularly targeting his arm.

While there was no tension teased between Triple H and Cody Rhodes, many began speculating this could lead to a storyline between them.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Bill Apter discussed how Hunter could possibly bring back CM Punk to feud with Cody. The veteran journalist also pointed out the fact that Punk not sorting out his issues and returning to AEW yet could be a sign of him being interested in returning to WWE.

"This is why he hasn't signed the deal with AEW yet. This is why they haven't made the deal," said Bill Apter. [19:36 - 19:40]

WWE legend CM Punk reportedly received a legal notice from AEW

While The Second City Saint looked set to return at AEW Collion's premiere on June 17, recent reports suggest things have gone downhill again. CM Punk hasn't been featured in any marketing campaigns for the Saturday night show.

It was reported that he was unhappy that Ace Steel, who was rumored to have returned to AEW, would be working remotely. Punk wanted Steel to be around during the Collision premiere. Following this, AEW reportedly sent a legal notice to CM Punk, warning him to cooperate or that the company would file a lawsuit against him.

-- Fightful Select "People close to CM Punk believe he will be at the first AEW Collision on June 17." -- Fightful Select https://t.co/axGZwhbuuy

A contradictory report also emerged earlier today, as per which people close to Punk believe he will show up at Collision. With so much uncertainty, it remains to be seen how things will pan out come June 17.

