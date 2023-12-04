Triple H to bring back WWE star's iconic old gimmick after 647 days following being abandoned and attacked? Exploring the possibility

Triple H might bring back a fan-favorite gimmick for a WWE star. The company has been hinting at a change coming for a star on SmackDown recently, and it appears that it could help bring back an iconic character that the fans have missed. Over the recent weeks, one star has been abandoned and continuously attacked. It seems that something has to change at this point.

The star in question is Butch. Throughout his time on the main roster, he has been known as "Butch," but fans know him under a different name, one that he had made iconic not only before his WWE run but when he was in NXT as well - Pete Dunne.

He was last known as Dunne when he faced Carmelo Hayes on March 1, 2022. Soon after, he got called to the main roster to join the Brawling Brutes as Butch.

As Dunne, the star holds some impressive records and a fearsome reputation. In WWE alone, Dunne destroyed the inaugural NXT UK Champion, Tyler Bate, and won the belt. He then proceeded to hold it for an insane 685 days, a reign at the time unheard of in modern WWE. Eventually, he lost to WALTER, aka Gunther, who broke that record with an 870-day reign.

However, during his time in NXT, he earned a fierce reputation, and his character became iconic. Despite his comparatively smaller size, the star's mat-wrestling skills and strong-style fighting saw opponents afraid to face him. He never really needed another star to support him, despite having a few key alliances at times to take on threats such as The Undisputed ERA.

Being attacked and left hurt on the previous week's episode of SmackDown would be the perfect chance for Triple H to bring him back as the Pete Dunne character and go on a solo run the likes of which he's not had on the main roster.

Pete Dunne could easily win WWE titles on the main roster if Triple H pushes him

Despite his amazing in-ring ability, the star's title record in WWE has been somewhat diminished. It might be time for Triple H to give him a push.

Other than his singular UK title reign, the star has only had a tag team title win with Matt Riddle. He has won the Dusty Rhodes Classic tournament and the NXT Global Heritage Invitational, but it might be time to find gold on the main roster.

Dunne is also known to be a favorite of Triple H's. The gimmick change makes sense, and a title reign with the United States Championship or even renewing an old rivalry by facing Gunther could see the star emerge into his own.