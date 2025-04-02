Triple H did not bring Cody Rhodes back to WWE; Hall of Famer sets the record straight

Triple H always had a significant role in WWE, perhaps more so now than ever before. However, he rose to prominence after Vince McMahon's departure from the company.

During this past Monday's RAW promo segment between Cody Rhodes and John Cena, they seemingly referenced the WWE CCO and the former WWE Chairman, implying that Cody is a Triple H guy and that McMahon favored Cena. Bully Ray set the record straight. He revealed that Vince brought Rhodes back to the sports entertainment giant.

On the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray emphasized Vince McMahon's role in bringing back The American Nightmare after the latter's stint with AEW. Ray also disagreed with the notion that McMahon kept Cody from becoming the Undisputed WWE Champion.

"Who brought Cody Rhodes back to the WWE?" Bully Ray questioned. "Who went to visit Cody at his house with Bruce Prichard? Who closed the deal on Cody Rhodes? How was Vince McMahon treating Cody Rhodes before the whole shakeup and Triple H took over? [Pretty d**n good] So why would I believe that Cody is not hand chosen just as much as John Cena was?" [From 19:06 to 19:38]

John Cena implied on RAW that his former rival favors The American Nightmare. It remains to be seen if The Game gets involved in some form or fashion in this main event storyline.

Triple H will be inducted into the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame

In the summer of 2022, Triple H took over as WWE's Chief Content Officer, mere months after figuratively (and literally) leaving his wrestling boots in the middle of the ring at WrestleMania. He shook things up, and viewers have ubiquitously praised his influence on the improved product. Cut to 2025: he joins the elite WWE Hall of Fame club.

The 14-time World Champion had a cardiac event prior to his retirement from in-ring competition. He later revealed that he would never get involved in a physical capacity again. The King of Kings also admitted he values this stage of his career more than his in-ring work.

