Triple H broke Vince McMahon's rule immediately after he told him not to for a big WWE match

Triple H is not someone who hides from consequences or shies away from breaking a rule. As a member of D-Generation X, he's very familiar with it. However, there was one time when Vince McMahon forbade him from doing something, and immediately after that, he spoke to a fellow WWE Superstar - Mick Foley - about breaking it.

Foley and Paul Levesque had a memorable rivalry in 2000, which saw them wrestle multiple times. It saw them battle at the Royal Rumble event, where Foley took a pedigree from The Game on top of thumbtacks.

Speaking on the Hot Ones interview with Sean Evans, Foley talked about the time The Game, and he broke Vince McMahon's big rule immediately after hearing it.

The star talked about it while eating hot wings, talking about his enormous match with Triple H at the Royal Rumble 2000. McMahon had asked them not to use thumbtacks for their match, but immediately after he left, The Game talked about breaking the rule.

"I remember Mr. McMahon saying to me and Triple H, 'No thumbtacks.' Then, as soon as Mr. McMahon walked away, Triple H looked at me and said, 'You put them under the ring already, right?' I say, 'Yeah, I got it taken care of.' It was one of the last matches of my career, and so it was a big moment. I just saw that majestic pile. There were 5000-6000 tacks. I thought about the wisdom of taking the Pedigree face-first on those thumbtacks. I came to the conclusion, 'Okay, I could lose an eye, but imagine the pop,'" Foley said. (3:36 - 4:13)

The thumbtack spot from Triple H and Mick Foley is iconic

The spot became rather legendary and is an iconic moment from one of Foley's last big rivalries in WWE.

While Foley had several big matches after that, including his No Way Out Hell in a Cell match with The Game and his feuds with Randy Orton and Edge, the match at Royal Rumble will always be one of his biggest.

Please credit the Hot Ones and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use any of the quotes from this article.

Recommended Video John Cena's weirdest WWE matches