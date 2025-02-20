  • home icon
  • Triple H calls out WWE Superstar backstage; leaves star upset after spending $2,000

Triple H calls out WWE Superstar backstage; leaves star upset after spending $2,000

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Feb 20, 2025 02:02 GMT
Triple H is not someone to mince words (Credit: WWE.com)
Triple H is not someone to mince his words (Credit: WWE.com)

Triple H has now called out a star backstage over some of his sartorial choices. This has left the star a little upset after he spent $2,000 on the same.

Triple H met Logan Paul when he arrived on WWE RAW, but immediately called him out on his clothing choice. He talked about how the design at the bottom of his jacket looked like he was covered in bird excrement. He then went on to make fun of him for having bought the jacket and said that whoever had sold it to him had done so knowingly.

"Hey man. What's going on? You have got bird sh** all over you. (...) Like somebody was trying to get rid of a green-ish brown jacket that has bird sh** all over it. 'I've got just the guy that will buy it.'" (17:27 - 1741)
Logan Paul was left startled at this idea and didn't quite realize what he was saying. The star was upset afterward and said that he had spent $2,000 on the jacket only for his boss, Triple H, to call him out.

"Here I am, thinking the shoes are kinda close to this color-wise, I'm looking good. How much do you think this jacket was worth, bro? Couple grand. I spent f***ing $2,000 on a jacket, just so my f***ing boss to sh** on me." (17:42 - 17:57)
Paul is currently headed to the Elimination Chamber, where if he wins, he'll get to challenge for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania.

