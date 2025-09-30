  • home icon
BREAKING: Triple H Can Now Strip The Judgment Day Of Their Titles After They Have Broken Major WWE Rule

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Sep 30, 2025 01:23 GMT
The Judgment Day have been champions for quite some time (Credit: WWE.com)
The Judgment Day has now broken another major WWE rule, and is in danger of Triple H deciding to strip them of their titles. The two stars are the current World Tag Team Champions, but they have not defended their titles for a while now.

One of WWE's most significant rules has always been that every title must be defended within 30 days. If a title is not defended within this time, the champions are liable to have their titles stripped and vacated, giving others the opportunity to win them. However, this has not been regularly followed in recent years, enforced at times, and not at others. Whenever someone's injury has prevented them from following this, though, the title has been taken from them.

In recent years, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Naomi, Sonya Deville, and others have been forced to relinquish their titles due to their inability to defend them. Now, it is up to Triple H to determine whether he will enforce this on Finn Balor and JD McDonagh as well. The team has not defended the tag championships since July 28. With it being more than two months since they last defended the titles, they are liable to have the titles stripped from them.

Ultimately, the decision remains with Triple H as to whether he will trigger the rule and take the titles away from them.

Triple H has had a busy few months in WWE

A lot has been changing within WWE in 2025. They started their deal with Netflix, bringing RAW to the platform in the USA, while almost everything by the company is broadcast worldwide on Netflix as well. Meanwhile, WWE has signed another deal with ESPN.

With so many shows and with The Game as the head of creative, he has a lot to do. He will also oversee the first-ever WrestleMania to take place outside the USA in Saudi Arabia.

Edited by Anirban Banerjee
