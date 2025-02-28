Triple H is changing a huge rule that was set by Vince McMahon, says veteran; points out change (Exclusive)

WWE as we know it today has witnessed two different eras since Vince McMahon bought his father's company. The Triple H era and the McMahon era. It has been a while now since The Game took over from his father-in-law, and a veteran has pointed out a huge rule that has been changed since.

Veteran pro wrestling journalist Bill Apter, appeared on a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, where he pointed out that Triple H had allowed the use of the words "professional wrestling."

It's a well-known fact that Vince McMahon was never a big fan of those words and forbade anyone from saying it during the live broadcast. However, under the Cerebral Assassin, things have changed.

As Apter pointed out, there is now a mix of showbiz and professional wrestling under the leadership of the 55-year-old, and it's evident in his broadcasters' use of the once-forbidden words and phrases.

"Vince McMahon along with Hulk Hogan, I always put them together, changed the face of what this business is. He kind of let the wrestling part get out of it, and it was more sparkling. You know, more show bizzy. Triple H is now mixing, but I'd say less showbiz with actual professional wrestling because his broadcasters can say pro wrestling. When Vince was there, you could not utter those two words," said Apter. [05:00-05:30]

Check out Apter's comments in the video below:

There certainly have been a few other changes outside of the use of the words "professional wrestling." So far, it would appear that the new era is off to a great start.

