Triple H has chosen a surprising "genius" for a huge role on WWE SmackDown, reveals Hall of Famer; congratulates him

Triple H has made a choice that will help WWE SmackDown going forward a lot, feels a Hall of Famer. He has revealed that a surprising name is a genius and will greatly improve things.

Ad

During a recent episode of Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's The Wrestling Time Machine with Mac Davis, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long talked about the surprising choice made by Triple H in selecting Road Dogg as the co-head writer for SmackDown. After the news broke recently for Road Dogg getting that position, there was some criticism, but Long didn't agree with it.

He said that the star-turned-booker was a genius with an unbelievable mind and that Triple H had made the right choice by picking him to help write storylines. He went on to talk about how the star was as a person and congratulated him as well.

Ad

Trending

“Road Dogg is a genius when it comes to booking. His brain is unbelievable, and I think Hunter made a good choice by picking him to help him with the storyline and help him run the company. Road Dogg is an outstanding person, great guy, he’s one of these guys that will tell you like it is. He won’t fool around, and suck up, if he don’t like you, he’ll let you know he don’t like you. And if he likes you, he’ll let you know. That’s why I admire him because he’s a real man. Congratulations to Brian James, man, I wish him a lot of success.” (11:40 – 12:11)

Ad

Ad

It remains to be seen what Road Dogg does in his new position, but if Long's comments are anything to judge by, there are some interesting times ahead.

If you use the quote from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback