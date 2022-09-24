Triple H 'chuckled' when 27-year-old star revealed that he wanted to become a WWE Superstar

Triple H chuckled when Logan Paul expressed his desire to wrestle in WWE.

Logan Paul began appearing in WWE last year on the road to WrestleMania. He teamed up with The Miz in a winning effort against Rey and Dominik Mysterio. Paul signed a deal with the company in June this year. The Maverick is mere days away from battling Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel.

Paul has certainly come a long way in a very short span of time when it comes to a pro wrestling career. WWE's head of creative Triple H recently spoke with Insider and shared his immediate reaction when he learned that Paul wanted to wrestle in WWE.

"When it was first brought to my attention that Logan Paul was a huge WWE fan, that they were massively into the product, and had an interest in doing something with us, I have to admit, hey, I chuckled to myself. I thought, if these guys want to come in here, they're probably going to be like every other celebrity that comes in here with the exception of a few. The first time they hit that mat, the first time they feel physicality, and how absolutely real this is, they would quickly change their mind and realize maybe in the ring is not the place for them," Triple H said. [H/T Insider]

Triple H seems quite impressed with Logan Paul's work in WWE so far

It looks like Logan Paul's work in the ring following his WWE debut has drastically changed Triple H's perception of him.

In the same interview with Insider, The Game said that Paul put in the work and although he was skeptical, he was quite impressed with the 27-year-old star.

"Every day, he was in the gym. I was getting videos and updates about what he was putting himself through to do this. I was impressed. Still skeptical, but impressed." [H/T Insider]

Paul will face The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal title at Crown Jewel 2022 in Saudi Arabia.

Roman Reigns has put down everyone who has come into his path over the past two years or so. It remains to be seen if Logan Paul can pull off what many would deem the biggest upset in WWE history.

Will Logan Paul manage to do the unthinkable at Crown Jewel and end up defeating Reigns? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

