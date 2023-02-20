Triple H claims 27-year-old WWE Superstar was "born to do this" following Elimination Chamber

Following Elimination Chamber this past weekend, WWE's Head of Creative Triple H has once again praised the in-ring talent of Logan Paul.

After making his return at the Royal Rumble last month, the YouTuber turned Pro Wrestler made his presence known at the Elimination Chamber last Saturday after he screwed Seth Rollins out of winning the United States Championship.

Despite using underhanded tactics, Logan Paul was given his plaudits by The Game during the Elimination Chamber Post-Show Press Conference.

"Logan Paul, who I gotta say was seemingly just born to do this, just everything he does is right on all levels. An amazing night." H/T (WrestlingNews)

Having screwed Rollins out of wins at both the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber, it seems as though Logan Paul and Seth will now face off at WrestleMania 39.

Triple H on his first impressions of Logan Paul

Despite having his finger firmly on the pulse of the wrestling business, The King of Kings has very little time to focus on other areas of the entertainment industry.

Speaking with Logan Paul on his IMPAULSIVE show, Triple H revealed that he was not aware of the social media star prior to him signing for WWE.

"You want me to be completely honest? I said ‘Who the f**k is that?’. Yeah, no offence. It’s funny because some people talk about our business and how they watched as a kid. That means they’ve never watched and they don’t wanna offend me. It’s not for everybody." H/T (Sport Bible)

Despite having his skeptics, Logan Paul has proved the doubters wrong over the past year with his stand-out performances against top stars like Rey Mysterio, The Miz, and Roman Reigns.

