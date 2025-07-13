Triple H claims there would be no WWE Evolution without one influential woman

Triple H claimed that WWE Evolution would not be possible without one woman ahead of the show. The all-women's PLE will air live tonight in Georgia, and there are five title matches on the card.

Ahead of Evolution 2025, The Game took to social media to send a heartfelt message to his wife, Stephanie McMahon. The King of Kings noted that Evolution would not be possible without McMahon and shared a video of himself hugging his wife before the show. You can check Triple H's heartwarming message in the post below.

"Can’t have #WWEEvolution without @StephMcMahon," he wrote.

IYO SKY will be defending her Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley tonight. Trish Stratus is also scheduled to challenge Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at the PLE. Becky Lynch will be defending the Women's Intercontinental Championship against Lyra Valkyria and Bayley in a Triple Threat match.

The Women's Tag Team Championship and the NXT Women's Championship will also be on the line during tonight's show. A massive Battle Royal is also scheduled, with the winner earning a title shot at WWE Clash in Paris next month.

Vince Russo questions Triple H's booking in WWE

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently claimed that Triple H needed to learn from Jeff Jarrett about how to book television.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, Russo claimed that the 55-year-old and Shawn Michaels needed to learn from Jeff Jarrett. He suggested that neither legend knew how to spot stars with the "it factor" and claimed that he was able to tell right away.

"That was probably a Jeff [Jarrett] move, bro. Because like I said, I didn't know anything about him [Ron Killings]. Jeff Jarrett is a good judge of the 'it' factor. I look at Triple H and Shawn Michaels now, and I'm like, do you guys not understand feel or know the 'it' factor? I don't watch NXT, so when someone comes on the [main roster] shows for the first time, I'm seeing them for the first time. I know immediately if they have it or they don't." [From 09:22 to 10:15]

You can check out the video below:

It will be interesting to see what The Cerebral Assassin and the company's creative team have planned for Evolution tonight.

