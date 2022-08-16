Triple H provides an update on how many tickets WWE has sold for WrestleMania 39 

WWE Executive Vice President of Talent Relations Triple H has revealed how many tickets have been sold so far for next year's WrestleMania.

The showcase of the Immortals is set to take place at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on April 1st and 2nd.

With tickets going on sale last week, Triple H provided an update regarding ticket sales during WWE's second financial quarter earnings call.

"Levesque (Triple H) says over 90,000 tickets were sold in the first 24 hours for Wrestlemania ticket sales at SoFi Stadium. Roughly 80% sold. He says they've never sold that many tickets that quickly." H/T Twitter

WrestleMania 39 is set to take place in one of the most glamorous places on earth, with the WWE Universe having very high expectations for next year's show.

Triple H is ready to give the WWE Universe a WrestleMania like no other

Following Vince McMahon's retirement from the company, The King of Kings is now in charge of the company's creative department. Meaning that the 53 year old will be only the second ever person to book WrestleMania from start to finish.

Speaking on WWE's YouTube Channel, the recently retired star posed a question to fans ahead of next year's show of shows.

"Everyone at WWE from the superstars you see in the ring and on-screen to everyone backstage is looking forward to bringing an experience unlike any other to the WWE universe and we cannot wait for WrestleMania live from SoFi stadium next April 1st and 2nd. But until then, I only have one for you, are you ready?" From 0:20 to 0:54

Considering how well Triple H has booked both RAW and SmackDown as of late, fans are very much intrigued as to what a HHH booked WrestleMania will look like.

