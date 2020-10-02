Roman Reigns shocked fans by attacking both Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt at this year's SummerSlam pay-per-view. The Big Dog then went on to defeat both men to win the Universal title at the Payback pay-per-view.

Roman Reigns has held the belt since and has transitioned completely to a heel, aligning with Paul Heyman, and later destroyed his own cousin, Jey Uso.

Triple H, who has been backstage throughout The Big Dog's WWE journey, has weighed in on Roman Reigns' heel turn

Triple H on Roman Reigns heel turn

While speaking on The Bump, The Game opined about the current WWE Universal Champion turning heel, and said that it is an evolution of his character:

"I think what you're seeing now is the full finished product. Everybody goes through some sort of evolution of who they are, what they want to be, what they want to accomplish with their life and their career. For Roman, I think it's been different because of his family background and all of the Samoan Dynasty, so to speak. When you step into that arena with that pressure on you, including The Rock, it's heavy on what you can accomplish and what you can do." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Triple H then stated that Roman Reigns has everything to not just be a star in WWE, but anything else as well. He stated that Reigns is now the "finished article" as he is athletic, looks like a movie star, and is smart.

Roman Reigns was away from the WWE ring for around six months as he stayed home during the COVID-19 pandemic to be with his family. His wife had just given birth to twins, while he is also immunocompromised, due to his past issues with leukemia. Reigns returned with a bang at SummerSlam, showing a completely different side of himself.

He quickly entered into a feud for the WWE Universal Championship and won it at Payback. Many fans will remember that Reigns did not lose the title in his first reign and had to relinquish it due to his leukemia diagnosis in 2018.