Triple H appeared on the post-show media call for TakeOver: WarGames to comment on the night and even spoke about the imminent return of NXT Superstar Karrion Kross. Kross' return was teased on WarGames when a video was played on the screen and a vulture appeared on the ramp.

WWE has been teasing the return of Karrion Kross for sometime now. Triple H appeared on the post-show media call of WarGames and opened up with a teaser of his own saying 'Tick Tock, Karrion Kross is back'. Kross suffered a shoulder injury in his NXT Championship match against Keith Lee, which he won. However, due to his injury he was forced to vacate the title.

Triple H says it was tough dealing with the injury to Karrion Kross

On the post-WarGames media call, Triple H discussed Karrion Kross in more detail but did not provide a timeline for his return. However, he touched upon the topic of dealing with such injuries. He specifically spoke about the injuries to Karrion Kross and the current NXT Champion Finn Balor, and how it is a struggle to deal with such injuries.

"It's kind of the new norm, but you keep moving forward. At the end of the day, it is what it is. The truth is, that goes for injuries as well as it does for anything as well. If you had told me Balor and Kross would have been on the shelf, especially Kross coming out of the win over Keith Lee and becoming champ, you just can't plan for that." H/t Fightful

Karrion Kross himself has been teasing his return as well, with numerous tweets and most recently retweeted WWE's earlier tweet suggesting that he will be returning soon. Most of Kross' references have been towards the 'apocalypse', 'doomsday', and any other world-ending phenomena. However, he took it up a notch last night, when he sent a vulture out onto the ramp, signaling his imminent return. This happened as Vic Joseph and Wade Barrett were discussing the events of the night, and the lights began to flicker, revealing Kross' message.

It will be interesting to see how Triple H and WWE handle Karrion Kross' return to NXT. Kross left the Black and Gold brand when he relinquished the NXT Championship, which was later won by Finn Balor. Both Superstars have been out of action for sometime now. Considering Finn Balor's comments at WarGames, perhaps we may see Kross challenge Balor on an upcoming episode to regain his lost title.