Triple H comments on legendary 8-time champion's appearance on WWE NXT

Triple H recently commented on a former champion's appearance on WWE NXT tonight.

Asuka got her WWE start by debuting on NXT several years ago. She quickly rose to prominence as one of the top stars in the company and even won the division's top prize, the NXT Women's Championship. She held the title for 510 days. She remained undefeated during her run on the brand.

Tonight, the Empress of Tomorrow was set to return to where it all started - NXT. She faced former NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez. The latter put on a great showing but was no match for the former RAW Women's Champion, who picked up another impressive win on NXT.

Following the match, Triple H took to social media to say that the eight-time champion had returned home.

"The game changer is home. #WWENXT @WWEAsuka," he wrote.

It will be interesting to see if the SmackDown star will make more appearances on NXT after this one. It will also be interesting to see what's next for the Empress of Tomorrow in WWE.

