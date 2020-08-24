Triple H comments on Mauro Ranallo missing NXT TakeOver: XXX

NXT founder, Triple H, addressed Mauro Ranallo's absence on Saturday at NXT TakeOver: XXX. The broadcast team for the event consisted of former RAW commentator, Vic Joseph, regular NXT commentator, Beth Phoenix, and former NXT commentator, Corey Graves.

After being part of the broadcast team for the first NXT TakeOver show, Corey Graves returned to the NXT broadcast booth. However, fans were puzzled by the absence of regular lead commentator, Mauro Ranallo.

During the NXT TakeOver: XXX post-show conference call, Triple H addressed why Mauro Ranallo was not available for NXT TakeOver.

"Mauro just wasn't available tonight, since we announced 'TakeOver: XXX', Corey Graves did commentary on the first one (TakeOver), and he'd been wearing me out on doing commentary for this one since we first mentioned it, and Mauro's not available. And here we are. I thought he did a phenomenal job. I thought he, Vic and Beth did an amazing job. I thank him for being here, and thank him for wanting to be here because, like I said, he did the first one. It was so meaningful to him. Just him getting done last night and big day tomorrow."

Triple H on Sasha Banks and Bayley's NXT TakeOver cameo

Current WWE Women's Tag Team Champions and NXT alumni, SmackDown Women's Champion, Bayley, and RAW Women's Champion, Sasha Banks, also made a cameo at NXT TakeOver: XXX.

Takeover XXX - insane 🤯



Good luck to everyone, ESPECIALLY @DakotaKai_WWE, and EXCEPT @shirai_io. — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) August 22, 2020

Triple H was quick to express his admiration for "The Boss" and "The Role Model" when it comes to NXT.

"So I break this down, a lot of times, to passion, and the thing that I respect the most is anybody that is super passionate about this, it really just sticks with me, and when people like Sasha and Bayley, it doesn't matter what we're doing, if they're in town and they're here, I know I will get a text during that day from one of the two of them saying, 'hey, can we come by tonight to say hello, to see everybody and hey, maybe can you put us on the show. Would love to do something too. Oh, by the way, if you want us to work, we're happy to do that too. Oh, by the way, if you need us there on Wednesday, we'll show up for that too.' I mean, they love this, and their passion to want to come here and be a part of it and contribute to it and contribute to the future of it, and they come here and they see everybody that's here. Just seeing them lights me up when they're here. It really does."