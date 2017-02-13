WWE News: Triple H comments on Bray Wyatt and Naomi's victories at Elimination Chamber

by Anutosh Bajpai News 13 Feb 2017, 13:03 IST

What's the story?

After the shocking win of both Naomi and Bray Wyatt during the Elimination Chamber PPV last night, the Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative for WWE, Triple H, took to his Twitter account and praised both the stars on their championship victories

The tweets can be seen below:

In case you didn't know...

Naomi was a part of the third season of WWE NXT back in 2010-11 and came second in the contest. She then made her main roster debut in January 2012 and was drafted to SmackDown during the Brand Extension drafts last year.

She challenged the SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss for her title during the Elimination Chamber PPV and to the shock of many, the former NXT Star managed to defeat Bliss, making her the new SmackDown Women's Champion.

On the other hand, Bray Wyatt was part of the second season of NXT. He was called to the main roster after the season packed up but was sent back to FCW (later repackaged as NXT) where he found his current gimmick as the leader of the Wyatt family.

He was a part of the 6-man Elimination Chamber match during the first SmackDown Exclusive PPV of the year, which he won by eliminating AJ Styles to become the new WWE Champion.

The heart of the matter

Triple H is known as the brain behind WWE's Development Territory NXT and the Game never holds himself back when it comes to praising the talents on their success who have found their way to WWE through the system that he has helped in developing.

So it's no surprise that the WWE Official took a moment to congratulate two former NXT Stars on presumably their biggest win on the Main Roster. Although it's a bit off character for him considering that he is a heel on-screen and his wife is the commissioner of SmackDown's rival brand.

What's next?

Not many people expected Naomi to come out as Champion from the Elimination Chamber considering her feud with Alexa Bliss was hardly three weeks long. Now it would be interesting to see if WWE continues the rivalry between these two stars or if Naomi finds a new challenger for her title in the upcoming weeks.

Regarding the victory of Bray Wyatt, it's now pretty clear that WWE is heading towards the rumoured Bray Wyatt vs Randy Orton match for WrestleMania 33 and we may see these two stars ending their alliance in the upcoming time.

Sportskeeda's take

SmackDown delivered another solid PPV in Elimination Chamber. Now as the WWE Championship match between Orton and Wyatt looks to be set for WrestleMania 33, it would be interesting to see what other matches the company has planned for Mania involving the stars of the blue roster.

