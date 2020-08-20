Triple H comments on Randy Orton possibly working in NXT

On the recent NXT TakeOver: XXX media conference call, Triple H discussed a host of topics, including his reaction to NXT alumni Lars Sullivan possibly training for his WWE return. However, that wasn't all that The Game spoke of, as he also revealed if there have been any talks of bringing Randy Orton to NXT for a few matches.

Heading into this year's SummerSlam pay-per-view, multi-time WWE World Champion Randy Orton will once again have the opportunity to win the WWE Championship, as he prepares himself for a clash against Drew McIntyre at The Biggest Event of the Summer. But, in recent times, The Viper has also engaged himself in social media altercations with NXT Superstars, most notably against former NXT Champion, Tommaso Ciampa.

Looks like I hurt the feelings of the self appointed lockeroom leader of a wrestling school. Let me know what time #legslap class starts so I can take my game to the next level. https://t.co/c2ECCKL44f — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) June 8, 2020

Triple H on Randy Orton working in NXT

While speaking to the media as part of the NXT TakeOver: XXX media conference call, Triple H opened up on the possibility of having Randy Orton working with NXT talent. While The Game noted that there are always conversations regarding NXT talent going to the main roster, there is also the possibility of main roster talent heading down to NXT.

"There's always conversations around this stuff. Whether it's people coming down to NXT, whether it's NXT talent making a shift there and doing something, there's always conversations, but when you're doing seven hours of live content every week and dealing with it in this environment where at any moment, things can shift, talent can move or not be available, it's a domino effect."

Triple H further spoke of how Randy Orton has been public regarding his interest in working with a Superstar in particular. He also commented more generally about performers wanting to work with the talent he or she genuinely finds interesting, someone who they feel is doing well, and that is exactly what Randy Orton has been doing.

"So changing things and trying to build in things on different days is very very difficult and a lot more challenging than people would think. While those options are always there and always discussed, getting them to fruition at this point in time, sometimes, is a little bit more difficult, but I can tell you this, Randy's a little more public about it and puts it out on social. I field calls all day long about talent wanting to do something in NXT and vice versa. There's a constant there. I know from my end, as a performer, when you see talent and you see somebody that's very good, and it piques your interest. 'Well, I'd like to work with them.' That's what Randy's doing."

Randy Orton's next big test in WWE is against reigning WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, whom The Viper will be challenging at this year's SummerSlam PPV in a few days' time.