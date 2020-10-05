NXT TakeOver 31 was another fantastic show from the black and yellow brand. The incredible main event saw Finn Balor retain the NXT Championship against Kyle O' Reilly. Io Shirai successfully defended the NXT Women's Championship against Candice LeRae. Velveteen Dream was also on the card and he lost to KUSHIDA via submission. Triple H commented on Velveteen Dream during his Q & A session.

Velveteen Dream has had a controversial year so far which has included a car accident as well as accusations of Dream sending inappropriate texts to underage persons.

While speaking about Velveteen Dream, Triple H said that his "immaturity" got in the way of his professional life:

“Coming off of what was a bit of a rough year for Velveteen Dream, reorganizing himself, you know? Dream is one of those young guys that still hasn’t quite found his way yet of who he wants to be. I think sometimes that weighs on him. His immaturity in his life presents itself in his professional life and makes it difficult for him sometimes. H/T: Fightful

Triple H on why NXT isn't running in the WWE ThunderDome

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Triple H spoke about why NXT isn't taking place in the WWE ThunderDome unlike RAW and SmackDown. He said that the decision was made so that NXT could retain their own unique identity:

Since we have a permanent residence at the Amway Center, there was talk of NXT running there, but I was very resistant to that. Don’t get me wrong, the spectacle of it is awesome. But one of my goals is to make sure NXT has its own feel and vibe. Now we’re ready to make our splash, and when people see what we have created, people will understand why this is the best environment for us.

