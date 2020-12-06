Triple H compares The Rascalz's decision to sign with WWE to his own

Triple H has spoken to Ryan Satin of FOX Sports about the signings of Zachary Wentz and Desmond Xavier, formerly of the widely-popular IMPACT Wrestling group The Rascalz.

Triple H is happy to have two members of The Rascalz join the WWE fold and revealed how impressed he is of what they have done, as well as what he hopes they can achieve with the WWE.

The Rascalz were a highly successful team back in IMPACT, and Triple H feels they can carry over their success to the WWE. Triple H is very impressed by the fact that they were able to find their own character and make it work.

"These are two kids who, I think, I’m very impressed with the things that they’ve done, but I don’t know that they really had a lot of helping hands to help them get to where they are. They just sort of figured it out on their own. They’ve figured out personality and charisma. They’ve figured out the in-ring style they have and made it their own. I’m a big fan of that." H/t Fightful

Triple H compared The Rascalz's to himself

Triple H described Zachary Wentz and Desmond Xavier as exciting, and feels that they are two athletes who are great guys, humble and hungry for an opportunity. The Game even compared their decision to that of his own back in 1995, when he chose to sign with the WWE instead of WCW.

"I’m excited to see what they can do now and when you meet them, they’re really great guys that are humble and hungry and looking for that opportunity. It’s a funny thing to me that when you’re at the level where they are or kind of sort of in that mix of that timeframe if you’re just going, ‘It’s just about the money,’ and there’s nothing wrong with that, but to me, the mindset shows a difference in how you think about the business. For me, in those moments, like when I left WCW to come to WWE, I had a guaranteed money deal that was for a lot more and a position and all those things. I left for the opportunity to do something bigger and become great. I gambled on myself." H/t Fightful

However, there is still one more member of The Rascalz whose future hangs in the balance, Trey Miguel. Reports suggest that Miguel is considering both WWE and AEW. Despite the reports, Trey Miguel expressed his happiness at his former team members being signed.

My baby’s ♥️♥️ So proud of these Rascalz 🙏🏼😍 https://t.co/Jdirogo91U — PowerSlide Prince 👑 (@TheTreyMiguel) December 2, 2020

Triple H is right on the money with the potential, charisma and work ethic of The Rascalz. Hopefully, the WWE can get the signature of Trey Miguel and reunite the group.