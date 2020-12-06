Triple H compares Undisputed Era to legendary WWE faction

The Undisputed Era will be in action at WWE NXT TakeOver: WarGames later tonight. The team of Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, Bobby Fish and Roderick Strong has been one of the dominant factions in NXT during their time on the black and yellow brand. They've held multiple titles between them and have been involved in all three WarGames matches in WWE NXT history, although they've only won once.

Triple H compares WWE NXT's The Undisputed Era to DX

Let it be known that @AdamColePro cannot WAIT to introduce @PatMcAfeeShow to #WarGames this Sunday!



Will it be another defining #NXTTakeOver moment for the #UndisputedERA or can Team McAfee talk the talk AND walk the walk?#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/uhk21CHc7e — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 3, 2020

Triple H recently spoke to Ryan Satin ahead of WWE NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2020. During the interview, The Game had a ton of praise for The Undisputed Era and compared them to DX:

"That unit is that unit. They get along. We shoot stuff with them at a restaurant, where they're doing toasts and all this stuff and it's kind of like, well, you just put cameras there and let them go do their thing because they just go be them.

"In a way, I always feel like that stuff resonates the most when you can see a bunch of people that are on some level legitimately have that connection to where as a viewer watching, you think to yourself, 'Man. I'd just like want to hang out with those dudes. I'd like to be at that dinner and just have dinner with them and hang out with them because it looks like it's so much fun." H/T: Inside The Ropes

Mate a thing of beauty smashing UE’s heads over and over into the cage! https://t.co/X5bYVWwgWh — Danny Burch🇬🇧 (@strongstylebrit) December 6, 2020

The Undisputed Era will be a part of one of the WarGames matches at TakeOver later tonight as they take on the team of Pat McAfee, Pete Dunne, Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch.

Can The Undisputed Era pick up another big win tonight at WWE NXT TakeOver WarGames or will Pat McAfee and his team have the last laugh?