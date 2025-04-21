Triple H confirms long-awaited WWE Hall of Fame news following WrestleMania 41

Triple H headlined the WWE Hall of Fame 2025. The Game was one of many legends inducted. Recently, he discussed the ceremony and confirmed some long-awaited news.

Following WrestleMania 41, The Cerebral Assassin appeared on the Post Show to answer questions and address the results of Night Two. Here, he was asked a question by Sportskeeda Wrestling's own Bill Apter, regarding the potential for Chyna to enter the WWE Hall of Fame.

Chyna, whose real name is Joan Marie Laurer, is an icon in the pro wrestling business. An inspiration to many of the women in the sport today, the WWE Universe has been demanding her Hall of Fame induction for quite some time.

Addressing this, Triple H made it crystal clear that it will happen sometime in the future. While he is not sure about next year, he believes that there are plenty of names who deserve to be in the Hall of Fame, and Chyna is one of them.

"I don't know about next year, but it's definitely happening, right. There's a lot of people, when you say the Hall of Fame, there are a lot of names that should be in that Hall of Fame and will be in that Hall of Fame. You just can't put them in there all at once. I think there will be the right moment," said Triple H.

He added that while Chyna has already been enshrined as a member of DX, she will also be there by herself one day, and it is just about waiting for the right moment.

"She is in the Hall of Fame with DX, but she will be in the Hall of Fame by herself when the time is right, for sure," claimed Triple H.

Chyna unfortunately passed away in 2016 at the age of 46. Since then, fans have called for her to be posthumously inducted into the Hall of Fame. Now, it looks like it is on the cards.

Please credit WWE and give an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription if you use any quotes from this article.

