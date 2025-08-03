Triple H confirms major name to return to WWE following SummerSlam

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H is already planning some big returns after SummerSlam. The biggest event of the summer is a two-night affair this year.

Jelly Roll was a huge highlight leading up to the premium live event. At SummerSlam, he tagged with Randy Orton against Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul. During the matchup, the Grammy-nominated artist showed sparks of brilliance, even hitting a vicious Chokeslam on The Maverick. However, he was visibly gassed and was eventually pinned by Logan.

During the SummerSlam Saturday Post-Show, Triple H lauded the artist's efforts in the ring. He hinted at a possible return, revealing that Jelly Roll had already spoken to him about doing more. Hunter stated that Jelly had immense respect for the business and could be back in the ring when the time was right.

"I don't think I can stop him. He's already talked to me about coming back. He's already talked to me about doing more. We'll see when the time is right. You know, when you have that level of respect for people, then you want to see them be able to have that opportunity again. So, we will be talking and we'll see what he can do. I'm sure he's got some payback coming for Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre. We will see." [From 57:18 onwards]

Mainstream celebrities like Jelly Roll bring a lot of media attention to WWE. The company has never shied away from collaborating with top talent outside the business, and this looks like another long-term opportunity for Triple H and Co. to appeal to a new audience.

While using the quotes from this article, please credit WWE and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

