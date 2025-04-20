Triple H confirms matches for Night Two of WrestleMania 41

WWE is set to present Night Two of WrestleMania 41 shortly, live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The week has been massive so far, and Triple H has been right there front and center, leading the way. The Game just checked in with a pre-Show of Shows message for the fans.

Ad

WrestleMania 41 Sunday is set to open with Women's World Champion IYO SKY defending against Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley. The main event will see Cody Rhodes defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against John Cena. This will be the final outing on The Grandest Stage of Them All for Cena as he plans to retire at the end of this year. Several swerves and surprises are expected for tonight's loaded show.

WWE's Chief Content Officer had a wildly successful Saturday night, and now he's ready to do it all over again to wrap WrestleMania 41. Triple H took to Instagram while preparing to begin the show, and shared a promotional poster to confirm the opener and the closer, along with the Intercontinental Championship Fatal Four Way, AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul, the Sin City Street Fight, the Women's Tag Team Championship showdown, and Randy Orton's open challenge.

Ad

Trending

"…and we get to do it all again today! #WrestleMania," wrote Triple H.

Triple H became a two-time WWE Hall of Famer on Friday night as he was inducted into the Class of 2025 as an individual. The induction was done by Shawn Michaels, who was inducted with Triple H as DX in 2019.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Marc Middleton Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.



Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.



Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday. Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.