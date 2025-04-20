Triple H confirms matches for Night Two of WrestleMania 41

WWE is set to present Night Two of WrestleMania 41 shortly, live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The week has been massive so far, and Triple H has been right there front and center, leading the way. The Game just checked in with a pre-Show of Shows message for the fans.
WrestleMania 41 Sunday is set to open with Women's World Champion IYO SKY defending against Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley. The main event will see Cody Rhodes defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against John Cena. This will be the final outing on The Grandest Stage of Them All for Cena as he plans to retire at the end of this year. Several swerves and surprises are expected for tonight's loaded show.
WWE's Chief Content Officer had a wildly successful Saturday night, and now he's ready to do it all over again to wrap WrestleMania 41. Triple H took to Instagram while preparing to begin the show, and shared a promotional poster to confirm the opener and the closer, along with the Intercontinental Championship Fatal Four Way, AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul, the Sin City Street Fight, the Women's Tag Team Championship showdown, and Randy Orton's open challenge.
"…and we get to do it all again today! #WrestleMania," wrote Triple H.
Triple H became a two-time WWE Hall of Famer on Friday night as he was inducted into the Class of 2025 as an individual. The induction was done by Shawn Michaels, who was inducted with Triple H as DX in 2019.
