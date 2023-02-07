Triple H confirms venue and date for WWE SummerSlam 2023

Last year, WWE booked its first-ever SummerSlam premium live event after the company's new regime took hold. Today, Triple H announced the venue for WWE SummerSlam 2023.

Last year, Hunter became the creative head and Chief Content Officer of the company when Vince McMahon unceremoniously announced his retirement from sports entertainment and left the company.

SummerSlam 2022 was the first event under the new regime that was booked by The Game. Today, WWE announced that SummerSlam 2023 will take place in Detroit. Hunter tweeted about the event and confirmed the venue. Check it out:

"WWE takes over the Motor City once again... Detroit, get ready for The Biggest Event of the Summer to hit @fordfield on Aug. 5. #SummerSlam"

Last year, Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar closed the show for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. It will be interesting to see who headlines the hottest party of the summer in 2023.

Triple H's last match on WWE SummerSlam was in 2012

In 2012, Triple H feuded with Brock Lesnar as the Beast Incarnate. The two superstars had never faced each other before and Lesnar injured Hunter before their initial showdown.

The Game became a part-time wrestler and began making special appearances for the company. During an episode of WWE RAW, Lesnar wrote Hunter off television after breaking his arm with a Kimura Lock.

A few weeks later, Triple H returned to WWE RAW and challenged Brock Lesnar to a match at WWE SummerSlam. However, the Game failed to beat the Beast Incarnate in a No Disqualification match.

Regardless of Hunter's loss, the two continued their feud and had matches at WrestleMania 29 and Extreme Rules 2013. However, this was The Game's last official match at the hottest party of the summer.

