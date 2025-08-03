Triple H confirms WWE injury kept under wraps; top star limps onto post-show

Triple H addressed the fans after a historic Night 1 of the first-ever two-night SummerSlam from MetLife Stadium, New Jersey. During the post-show event, The Game revealed that a top star suffered an injury before the event, which was kept hidden from the fans. The star is none other than Jelly Roll, who made his WWE in-ring debut at SummerSlam.
Jelly Roll teamed up with Randy Orton to face the team of Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul at The Biggest Party of The Summer. Jelly got viciously assaulted by both Logan and Drew. Logan even hit a frogsplash on him while he was lying on the announcer's desk. After the match, Jelly Roll was seen limping while appearing on the post-show, possibly because of the injuries he suffered during his match.
On the SummerSlam Post-Show, Triple H revealed that Jelly Roll suffered an injury on his first day of training as well.
"When did you break your finger? The first day? Broke his finger day one, taped it up, taped it to the other ones and got right back in there and went and did it," Triple H said. [55:55-56:04]
Fans were shocked after this revelation. It's great to see Jelly Roll give his all to fulfill his dream of competing in a WWE ring.
