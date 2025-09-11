  • home icon
  Triple H confirms WWE legend is returning on Friday

Triple H confirms WWE legend is returning on Friday

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Sep 11, 2025 02:16 GMT
It
It's happening! (Credit: WWE.com)

A WWE legend is returning again this Friday, as confirmed by Triple H. The legend has been absent from the company for some time.

While Rey Mysterio has been making some appearances for the company here and there, the star has been mostly absent. The last time he appeared, it was at AAA TripleMania, where he found himself in the middle of chants about Alberto Del Rio. There, the star even confirmed that he would try his best to bring the controversial star back to the company again.

Now, Triple H confirmed that Lucha Libre AAA and WWE together will be presenting WWE, and a WWE legend will be there. He shared a poster, where Rey Mysterio was featured at the absolute front of the poster. He has been appearing in AAA shows at times, and so his presence on the poster confirms that he is returning once again to be part of yet another show for the company.

He is not advertised for a match, but with his son Dominik Mysterio wrestling El Hijo del Vikingo, it remains to be seen if he gets involved to make sure that Mysterio does not win a title. The rivalry between the two stars is as yet unsettled.

Triple has not ended Rey Mysterio's feud with Dominik Mysterio yet

While Rey Mysterio has not wrestled his son Dominik Mysterio for quite some time, that feud is far from over.

Everytime the two stars have come across each other, there has been hostility with further issues between them teased for the future.

There have been rumors in the past where it was said that when Rey Mysterio finally retires, it will be after a match against Dominik Mysterio. That certainly makes sense, but it remains to be seen if that ends up happening and the two stars end their feud in such a final way.

Anirban Banerjee

Edited by Anirban Banerjee
