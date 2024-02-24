Triple H congratulates 35-year-old WWE star as he becomes a father

WWE CCO Triple H has sent a heartfelt message to a current superstar via his latest tweet.

Bronson Reed recently revealed in a tweet that he was supposed to be at Elimination Chamber: Perth. The Auszilla then mentioned that plans changed when he and his wife had their baby early.

The 35-year-old's tweet received a response from Triple H himself. Check out The Game's wholesome reaction below:

"Congratulations @BRONSONISHERE. Family is everything, and fatherhood is amazing. I am proud of you for not only your work, but for the journey you’re now embarking on. Enjoy every moment. You’re exactly where you needed to be!"

Elimination Chamber: Perth is currently underway and features some of WWE's biggest stars. As an Australian professional wrestler, Bronson Reed would have loved to perform at the event.

Reed made his big WWE return in late 2022 under The Game's regime. He has been a mainstay on the main roster since then and has impressed many fans. Triple H seems to be a massive fan of his work and would have loved to see him compete at Elimination Chamber: Perth.

Hopefully, Reed will get to perform at a major WWE show in Australia somewhere down the line.

The Sportskeeda Wrestling community sends its heartiest congratulations to Bronson Reed and his family.