A huge star may return to WWE soon, at least if Triple H has something to say about it. He's sent the star a message before SmackDown.

It's the start of the Road to WrestleMania 41, and with the Royal Rumble around the corner, it's the time for many stars to return to the company. One return in particular appears to be on the cards, as the star himself has expressed a wish to enter the ring once again. With the Royal Rumble around the corner, Bad Bunny may be poised to come back to the company.

With the star saying that he wants to do it one more time, now Triple H has sent him a message as well. He congratulated the musician on the release of his new album, Debi Tirar Mas Fotos, which came out on January 5.

He said he could see clearly how Bad Bunny would make his way through the stadium while his new tracks played. With that hint of a return, Triple H said he'd talk to Bunny soon.

"Congrats on the new album, @sanbenito. After listening, I can see it clearly, new tracks echo through the stadium while you make your way down that aisle to the ring… EPIC🤘🤘🤘Talk soon!"

With that done, it remains to be seen when Bad Bunny returns to WWE.

