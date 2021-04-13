WWE legend congratulates Roman Reigns, Edge, Daniel Bryan on "epic" WrestleMania main event

After the conclusion of WrestleMania Night Two's main event between Roman Reigns, Edge, and Daniel Bryan, praise began pouring in online from all corners of the WWE Universe.

Fans and critics alike seem to agree the Universal Championship Triple Threat was a main event-worthy match, smashing expectations. Now, a certain WWE legend has added his name to the list of those offering their kind words.

In a recent tweet, former WWE Champion Triple H congratulated the participants of the match, saying it was worthy of the return of the WWE Universe.

3 legends. 1 goal.

Deliver an epic #WrestleMania main event worthy of the return of the @WWE Universe!!

Congratulations on a job well done.@WWERomanReigns @WWEDanielBryan @EdgeRatedR https://t.co/wziDxhHYRQ — Triple H (@TripleH) April 12, 2021

A multi-time WrestleMania main eventer himself, Triple H is well aware of what it takes to put on an epic performance on The Grandest Stage of Them All. It's safe to say he approved of what he saw in the main event of Night Two.

Triple H welcomes WWE fans back after NXT TakeOver and WrestleMania

Triple H is a multiple-time WWE Champion as well as a key figure behind the scenes in WWE (Credit: Getty Images)

On top of being one of the most respected and decorated in-ring performers of all time, Triple H - AKA Paul Levesque - is also a key figure behind the scenes in WWE. He's the current EVP of Global Talent Strategy and Development, as well as being the head figure behind WWE's black and gold brand, NXT.

Given all his experience in wrestling, it comes as no surprise Triple H cares deeply about the business and its fans. In another recent tweet, the Cerebral Assassin said WWE fans had "NO IDEA" how much they were missed over the last year, and welcomed them back to live wrestling events in his own special way:

From the bottom of my heart you have NO IDEA how much you were all missed. #WelcomeHome#NXTTakeOver #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/a9dnhKkus8 — Triple H (@TripleH) April 12, 2021

While he has not wrestled in some time, Triple H is yet to confirm or deny anything about his wrestling future. It's likely he hasn't performed at his final WrestleMania though.