Triple H congratulates superstar for winning first championship in 8 years on RAW

Triple H usually gives the famous finger point of endorsement to any newly-crowned champion in WWE - provided he's backstage, which he usually is. He has now put out a tweet congratulating two stars for their first-ever title win in WWE.

Those stars are none other than Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green. While the latter has been in WWE for a lesser time, Sonya Deville has been signed to WWE for just shy of eight years. She was a Tough Enough contestant and spent a while in NXT before jumping to the main roster - where she has been for nearly six years.

During that time, Sonya Deville has never become a champion - until the July 17th episode of RAW. Triple H endorsed the new Women's Tag Team Champions after they defeated Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan.

It will be interesting to see what Triple H has planned for the new champions. The Women's Tag Team Championship has historically not been handled well in the last four years, and each reign and each new set of champions make fans hopeful that something will change.

The duo happened to be on the same season of Tough Enough.

Will this be a transitionary title reign, or are Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green here to establish themselves in the long run? Sound off in the comments section below.

