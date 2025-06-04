Triple H to crown "outrageous" WWE star as Money in the Bank winner, predicts Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

With WWE Money in the Bank right around the corner, the pro wrestling community is busy making predictions regarding who could win this year. According to veteran journalist Bill Apter, the victor could be someone unexpected, El Grande Americano.

Americano has been a rather interesting character added to the roster in recent weeks, considering the story he brings to the table. While he does not seem like someone who should be taken seriously at this point, Apter thinks the uniqueness of his run could provide some interesting booking choices if he is picked to win the WWE MITB contract.

Speaking on UnSKripted, the veteran journalist explained how El Grande Americano could happen to be booked against Chad Gable, which would make for an intriguing match.

"After listening to Teddy Long and Mac Davis make their arguments on there, senor Americano would probably be the most outrageous, best choice because they could play with that so much and so easily. You know, Chad Gable loses at AAA, Americano wins the Money in the Bank, and somehow he has gotta wind up against himself. (chuckles)." [20:28 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen if Apter's prediction about the WWE event proves to be accurate.

