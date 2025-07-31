Triple H defends WWE: Unreal amid growing criticism ahead of SummerSlam

WWE SummerSlam is only a few days away, and fans are really excited for the first-ever two-night edition of the show. Ahead of the biggest party of the summer, Netflix released a documentary titled WWE: Unreal, which shows the backstage workings of the company to fans. The show has received some criticism since its release.
WWE: Unreal is a five-episode docuseries that chronicles what happened behind the scenes, starting with RAW's Netflix debut and ending with WrestleMania 41. In an interview with WFAN, CCO Triple H talked about the series and the backlash it has received.
"It's the funny thing that you talk about Unreal. Like people that are fans of our business are just as fascinated with the behind-the-scenes of what we do as they are seeing it take place and the entertainment that it provides in real time... And there, as you said with the show, there's so much that goes into the creation of this, but fans are fascinated with it," Triple H said.
He explained that the people criticizing it right now are the same ones who discuss the same topics on podcasts.
"The people that are complaining about us lifting that curtain and showing people behind the scenes are mostly the people that are already talking about it anyways. They're on podcasts. They're debating it with their friends. They're already there talking about all of it. We're just giving you a look into what really goes on and what happens behind the scenes." [8:51-9:35]
The show has received a lot of mixed reactions recently. It'll be interesting to see if the company continues the series with the behind-the-scenes of the first-ever two-night SummerSlam.
Karrion Kross breaks silence on his WWE contract expiring soon after SummerSlam
Speaking of SummerSlam, Karrion Kross is one of the biggest attractions of Monday Night RAW, but his WWE contract is reportedly set to expire soon after the PLE.
While speaking on the Battleground podcast, he was asked about his contract situation. He has gained widespread popularity in recent months, with many fans rallying behind him.
"I don’t think I should talk about any of it right now, but I am hoping that when the time is right, everyone will know what’s going on, including us," Kross said.
It'll be interesting to see if Triple H can get Karrion Kross to re-sign with WWE after his contract expires following SummerSlam.
