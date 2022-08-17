"The opportunity in front of us is massive" - Triple H details his vision of WWE's creative future

Triple H has plans in place to steer the future of WWE in a positive direction.

After Vince McMahon resigned from the company last month, The Game stepped into the position of head of creative for RAW and SmackDown. In the weeks that followed, there have been noticeable changes to improve the weekly WWE product.

On this morning's WWE Earnings Call, the Head of Creative and Talent Relations spoke in-depth about his vision of the company's future.

"The opportunity in front of us is massive and as a great man once told me, ‘first day on the job thinking.’ That’s what we’re doing here, first day on the job thinking," Triple H said. "For me, I’ve been doing this for a long time, from behind the scenes in creative, from really almost the very beginning of my career here with WWE. I’m approaching it from a ‘first day’ what is working, what isn’t working, from the overall picture, all the day down to the smallest of details and really trying to create from there."

Triple H intends on creating iconic WWE characters and putting them in amazing storylines

The King of Kings believes the company has a massive opportunity under the new creative regime to create new iconic characters. He believes that performers can be placed in storylines that work best for each individual WWE Superstar.

"It all comes down to the same thing that it’s come down to since the beginning; creating iconic characters, putting them in amazing storylines and fantastic storylines and whatever works for those characters the best and then running with it and watching how fans react to that along the way," Triple H declared. "I think the opportunity is massive. It’s an opportunity for us to not only engage with the stars we have for our fans, but to create new stars as well and create the platform and opportunity for them to become bigger than anything we’ve seen prior to it." [H/T: Fightful]

The WWE product has generated a tremendous amount of excitement since The Game took charge creatively. Whether the company manages to keep up the momentum remains to be seen.

What do you make of Hunter's comments? Are you excited about the future of RAW and SmackDown under the new creative regime? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

