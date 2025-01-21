Triple H DID NOT KNOW of CM Punk's offensive line about WWE legend on RAW, feels veteran (Exclusive)

Expect the unexpected with CM Punk! The Cult of Personality always delivers surprises on the microphone. However, according to Vince Russo, his latest line about Hulk Hogan on RAW might not have been scripted.

Punk announced himself for the Royal Rumble last week, and in the latest episode, Jackie Redmond interviewed him about his goals and aspirations for the WrestleMania season.

The former WWE Champion was at his fiery best as he notified other competitors in the Royal Rumble and promised to be the last survivor in the high-stakes match. Before he signed off, Punk threw a massive jab at Hulk Hogan, claiming he wouldn't hesitate to dump the Hulkster out of the ring if he showed up in the Rumble. The comment is even more interesting, considering how Hogan got booed during RAW's Netflix debut a couple of weeks ago.

Here's what Punk said about Hogan on RAW:

"You put Hulk Hogan in the Royal Rumble, I’ll throw his dusty a** over the top rope, and I’ll kill Hulkamania once and for all.”

While specifically reacting to the line on Legion of RAW, Vince Russo was certain that none of WWE's high-ranking officials, including Triple H and Nick Khan, would have known of Punk's line.

CM Punk has a history of dropping eyebrow-raising statements that don't seem pre-planned. Russo believes that's what happened on RAW:

"I don't think Paul Levesque [Triple H] or Nick Khan, or anybody else knew what CM Punk's promo was going to be. I don't think they had any knowledge of that whatsoever." [From 27:53 onwards]

CM Punk means business and will go through anybody to achieve his dream of headlining WrestleMania in a world championship main event.

