Triple H directs a cheeky comment at The Rock during WrestleMania press conference

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H recently made a witty remark about following The Rock.

The Game kicked off WrestleMania XL and announced that WWE was ushering in a new era. He spoke in detail about the Stamford-based company's initiatives after the show on Night One and thanked the locker room for putting on a stellar show despite the weather not being on their side. Other superstars appearing at the Press Conference included Rhea Ripley, Naomi, Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, Paul Heyman & Roman Reigns, and The People's Champion.

Triple H was the last to address fans during the WrestleMania XL Saturday Post-Show Press Conference. As he was settling down, The King of Kings remarked that despite being in the business for three decades, he should have known better than following The Rock. His comments attested to the fact that The Final Boss was the top attraction in the business. The line got a lot of laughs from the media personnel gathered there.

"You'd think after, I don't know what, 25-30 years now, I would've learned, never follow The Rock. But, here I am anyway," Triple H said. [59:38 - 59:50]

You can watch the Post-Show Press Conference below:

It remains to be seen what surprises The Game have for fans on Night Two of The Show of Shows.

The Rock and Roman Reigns emerged victorious on Night One of WWE WrestleMania XL

The Bloodline duo of The Rock and Roman Reigns defeated Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in the main event of Night One of WrestleMania XL this week.

From the outset, The Final Boss made it clear that he would use any means necessary to walk out with the win. He even threatened to fire the referee if he made the count. Despite some miscalculation and Roman hitting The Rock with a Spear, The Bloodline soon managed to regain control of the match.

The Hollywood megastar finally whipped Rhodes with his belt. He then proceeded to hit The American Nightmare with a Rock Bottom followed by The People's Elbow, bringing the match to a close.

With this win, the main event of Night Two of WrestleMania XL for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship will be contested under "Bloodline Rules," and the odds are stacked against Cody Rhodes.

