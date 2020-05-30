Triple H discusses Conor McGregor possibly coming to WWE

Conor McGregor

In the last few years, WWE has seen several major stars from the world of MMA and boxing compete inside a WWE ring. Be it Ronda Rousey joining the company and main eventing WrestleMania 35, or Cain Velasquez taking on Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship last year at Crown Jewel, many stars have jumped ships. One such MMA star that the fans have been wanting to see inside a WWE ring is Conor McGregor.

The former UFC Featherweight and Lightweight Champion, Conor McGregor, is one of the most successful stars in MMA history, having headlined five out of the six highest-selling UFC pay-per-view events.

WWE Executive Vice President and Hall of Famer Triple H recently spoke to TMZ Sports and had some interesting thoughts on the Notorious One coming to WWE.

“I think that Conor McGregor versus Vince McMahon with that Billion Dollar Walk on the line? I think that’s a match made in heaven! Yeah, you know, guys like him, there’s a lot of interest from a lot of — I think the nature of what we do, even entertainment and everything we do, it lends itself to combat sports. It lends itself to people like Conor McGregor or Ronda [Rousey] or others as it does with Tyson Fury, and it did in the past with Mike Tyson, or it did in the past with Floyd [Mayweather]. Entertaining people are what makes those fights interesting a lot of times. Yes, the styles and the fight itself, but the entertainment component, that ability to capture people as a personality, that’s what really makes those fights. Same in our business. If you can transfer that over and be really larger than life. That’s the key.” (h/t 411mania.com)

Will we see Conor McGregor in WWE?

Conor McGregor has an amazing attitude and charisma to become a huge star in the world of sports entertainment. As stated above, fans have often drawn a comparison between him and Vince McMahon's Billion Dollar Walk.

The UFC star is a big fan of WWE Superstar and fellow Irish Becky Lynch, as the two have had some interesting exchanges on Twitter in the past with McGregor even teasing a WWE run while congratulating the Man for her historic WrestleMania 35 victory.

Congrats to Irelands Becky Lynch, the WWE’s first Champ Champ.

Wow!

What a match these ladies put on! Ronda Rousey is something special in that ring, as is Charlotte Flair of the Flair dynasty!

Stephanie McMahon you are right, I could not do what these athletes do.

Or could I... — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 8, 2019

Only time will tell whether or not we'll see Conor McGregor in a WWE ring, but we as fans sure hope that happens someday!