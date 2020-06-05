Triple H discusses WWE's goals for global expansion

WWE have been eyeing other international markets after the success of NXT UK.

WWE have big plans for their global expansions which were affected due to the ongoing pandemic.

WWE's global expansion!

Triple H has had a huge role to play in the expansion of WWE from being limited to just the United States to now increasing in popularity in other major wrestling markets all around the globe. The Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development of WWE is a major factor behind the success of NXT and NXT UK and has been open about the company's plans to continue with its global expansion in the next few years.

During a recent media call for the NXT TakeOver: In Your House PPV, Triple H was asked about WWE's expansion plans and whether they still are interested in opening Performance Centers in Latin America or Japan. The Game had the following to say: (h/t WrestlingInc)

"Yes, that is still a goal. The international expansion – whether that's Performance Centers, recruiting new markets or creating localized content like what we do with NXT UK. The moment in time we're in with the global pandemic has put a lot of that on hold."

"We have to figure out where things will go after we come out of this situation but that is very much still a goal."

He went on to discuss that they have huge plans for NXT UK and all the Superstars are excited to come back and get back to doing what they love. He also mentioned how they sent back some talents like Pete Dunne before the international lockdown started.

"When all of this first started to happen, talent like Pete Dunne we sent them home because we could see some of this travel stuff happen."

"We were trying to get them back before it became problematic and now, we're just waiting for this to open up so we can get back to doing what we do and they can get back to their careers. So, when all of this is behind us, it will be very exciting for them and the global expansion will be huge for a lot of markets."

WWE's global expansion

WWE has been making huge strides to expand its reach to all the major wrestling markets around the globe. After the successful introduction of NXT UK, there have been discussions of WWE opening more performance centers all across the globe.

Earlier this year in February, there were reports that WWE will soon be launching a Performance Center in Japan. While those plans will certainly be delayed after the COVID-19 pandemic, Triple H surely looks motivated to make that happen once the situation gets better.