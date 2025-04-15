Triple H draws backlash for Donald Trump observations

Donald Trump and Triple H are at the top of their respective games. One leads the largest wrestling company in the world, and the other runs the country with the third-largest population in the world. As the WrestleMania 41 stress increases, Triple H is speaking to the media, but he's already caused a viral debacle with his thoughts on the most controversial inductee in the company's Celebrity Wing.

Trump is very familiar to the WWE Universe. He worked with WWE and appeared at multiple marquee events in the 1980s. Trump famously led Bobby Lashley to a Battle of The Billionaires win at WrestleMania 23, defeating the Vince McMahon-led Umaga with referee Steve Austin. Per the Hair vs. Hair stipulation, McMahon was shaved bald in the middle of the ring after the match. The 78-year-old has long-term personal and professional relationships with the McMahons.

WWE's Chief Content Officer isn't afraid to share his opinion on the 45th & 47th President of the United States. Triple H recently appeared on Andrew Schulz's Flagrant podcast, where he was asked about Trump. He mentioned a line Nick Khan always uses and talked about Trump understanding pro wrestling. The 55-year-old father-of-three praised the billionaire for his abilities.

"Nick Khan, who is the WWE President, always has this thing, 'The most charismatic guy wins, doesn't matter. Doesn't matter your policy or anything. Whoever the most charismatic guy is in the debates wins.' You can historically look at that and it's pretty accurate, right? I think Trump's ability as an order, like him or hate him, the way he does it, he's charismatic in so many ways. I think he likes getting under people's skin. [Schulz: Trump plays a heel] It's amazing and it's genius," Triple H said.

Paul "Triple H" Levesque continued:

"Do I think he got that from our business? I think he innately understands that. It's been his whole life. There are a lot of billionaires in the world, I suppose, why was he the most famous one? Why was he the one in PEOPLE magazine weekly? Why was he seen as the epitome of that billionaire status? Because of his charisma and character and who he is and the way he can speak about it and do all of those things. He captivates people and it's why he is where he is," said Triple H. [H/T to Fightful]

WWE inducted Donald Trump into its Hall of Fame as a member of the 2013 Class. Vince McMahon made a rare appearance to do the honors, where he discussed The Battle of the Billionaires and their working relationship. Linda McMahon worked in Trump's first administration and is the current U.S. Secretary of Education.

How Donald Trump celebrated Triple H's 25th anniversary

WWE and the rest of the wrestling world celebrated 25 years of Triple H in the company a few years back. Vince McMahon shared a photo and tribute to his son-in-law, which received a retweet from Donald Trump.

"@TripleH is a total winner!" Donald Trump said.

The photo Vince McMahon and Donald Trump shared is from The Authority's WrestleMania 35 entrance, held almost one year before. The big event saw The Cerebral Assasin defeat Batista in a No Holds Barred match.

