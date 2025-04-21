Triple H drops blockbuster tease after WrestleMania 41

WrestleMania 41 is done and dusted with, and Triple H has a lot to talk about. Appearing on the WrestleMania Post-Show, The Game addressed each and everything that happened on Night Two, and in the process, he dropped a blockbuster tease.

The tease had to do with a potential new signing for WWE, one that the 55-year-old believes will be involved in several future WrestleMania shows. The star in question, of course, is the man whose name is on everyone's lips, the TNA World Champion, Joe Hendry.

The star made a surprise appearance at The Show of Shows tonight and served as Randy Orton's last-minute opponent. Unfortunately, he could not pick up the win, but Triple H had nothing but good things to say about him.

The Cerebral Assassin recalled how he told Hendry this was going to be the first of many WrestleManias for him. He even gave the 36-year-old some sage advice, telling him that this would be his easiest appearance on The Grandest Stage of Them All and that the pressure would keep increasing from here on out.

"I told him, I said... Right before he walked out, I said, 'You will be here again, so, enjoy this one because the pressure gets heavy from here. This will be the easiest WrestleMania you ever do, and you will do more,'" claimed Triple H.

Given the high praise, it's safe to assume that Joe Hendry will be hearing his name called on by WWE quite a bit in the future. Perhaps, this will lead to him permanently joining the locker room further down the line.

